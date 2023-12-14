Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection.
The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately.
“He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit...
2
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach...
3
New Mexico Supreme Court weighs whether to strike down local abortion...
4
Texas high school Black student suspended over hair likely won't return...
5
Senate passes defense policy bill with 5.2% pay raise for troops, the...