Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

The Jazz led by as many as 21 in the first half and took a 58-45 lead into the locker room. Mitchell had 17 but he had plenty of help, as Utah’s bench outscored Golden State’s second unit 17-5 over the first two quarters.

Poole scored 19 in the first half for the Warriors, including 14 in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Conley scored 9 in the third quarter, which helped stem the tide for the Jazz as the Warriors tried eating into their lead. … Hassan Whiteside entered the game midway through the first quarter, his first action after missing the previous four games with a bone spur fracture in his right foot.

Warriors: Golden State committed 11 first-half turnovers that led to 17 Utah points. … Coach Steve Kerr said forward Andre Iguodala would sit out Sunday’s game at Sacramento in an effort to keep the veteran fresh for the playoffs. … The Oakland Tech High School girls basketball team, fresh off a Division III state championship, attended the game and received an ovation during a first-quarter timeout.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Memphis on Tuesday to begin their final homestand of the season.

Warriors: Play at Sacramento on Sunday, looking to sweep the season series.

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) shoots against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, cheers from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Utah Jazz in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Credit: Jed Jacobsohn