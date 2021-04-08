Warriors President Rick Welts to leave after this season

“This has been the ride of a lifetime,” Welts said. “To have had a front row seat to the growth of the NBA from where it was in the late 1960s to its place today as one of the most respected and successful leagues in sports on a global stage has been an incredible privilege.

“The first day I met Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, I wanted to be a part of building what I knew could be a special organization. We have the most talented staff in the industry, and we are poised for even greater success in the future. Personally, I am excited for my own next chapter.”

Welts — the first openly gay executive in the NBA and major men's professional sports — has spent 46 seasons in the NBA, beginning as a Seattle SuperSonics locker room attendant. He also worked for the Phoenix Suns.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports