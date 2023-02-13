Warriors guard Payton II to be sidelined at least a month

Myers said the team evaluated all options, including perhaps rescinding the trade altogether.

“We had the time we had to make a decision, so it was just more thinking about it,” Myers said. “Probably by Saturday night we had a sense of the direction we going in.”

While the defending champions were hopeful of having Payton play immediately, Myers still believes in the move over the long haul. Payton signed a $28 million, three-year contract with the Trail Blazers.

“We still think it's helpful. We just have to wait till he gets healthy," Myers said.

The 30-year-old Payton played against Golden State in a win Wednesday night at Portland before rejoining his former team ahead of the trade deadline a day later. Payton is averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 15 games.

“As far as Gary what he does for us I think you all know, you've seen what he does for us," Myers said. "We're trying to help give this team a boost, near term, long term.”

Myers added that it was difficult to part with Wiseman, the second overall pick in 2020 out of Memphis who missed all of last season while recovering from right knee surgery he had late in his rookie season. The Warriors didn't envision him making an impact this season if they were to have kept him and opted out of the trade — and Myers said he will be rooting for Wiseman's success and opportunities in Detroit.

“He is a great kid and did everything we asked him to do, on time, worked hard, great attitude whether he was playing or not, G League and back and forth,” Myers said. “So it was a tough thing to do to move someone that we like that much as a person. I know that it's a business.”

