Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday at media day, Wiggins had said he would stick to his beliefs regarding the vaccine but noted: “Back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.”

The NBA said it “reviewed and denied” Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption and that he would not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfilled the vaccine mandate. Anyone 12 or older is required to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor events at Chase Center, and that message is on the Warriors’ website for fans.