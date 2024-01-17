Warriors assistant coach Milojević hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Game vs. Jazz is postponed

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević's native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

The Jazz said tickets for Wednesday's game would be honored for the rescheduled date to be announced.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA