Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” she told CNN's “State of the Union.”

“That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private," Warren said. "They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”

“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” she said.

There was no immediate response Sunday from McCarthy's office to a request for comment.

The crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, marched there from a rally near the White House where Trump had implored them to fight to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, saying falsely the election was stolen. Trump has denied responsibility for the violence.

McCarthy has been a person of interest for the House committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. The committee requested an interview with McCarthy in mid-January, seeking information on his communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.

McCarthy issued a statement at the time saying he would refuse to cooperate because he saw the investigation as not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

Trump and McCarthy had a strained relationship after the Capitol attack, but made amends after the GOP leader flew to the former president’s resort in Florida to smooth things over.

Their alliance renewed, McCarthy is now relying on Trump to help Republicans win the House majority in this November's midterm elections.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at his weekly news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, March 18, 2022. McCarthy's career took off during the Donald Trump era. But this past week, McCarthy's future as the party's leader was thrown into jeopardy after audio was released of him telling fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol that Trump should resign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)