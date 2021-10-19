Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

In their announcement, Walz and Flanagan listed "taking the first steps towards police reform" as one of their main accomplishments and pledged to continue working toward improving police training and accountability while tackling crime and gun violence. They also said they'd continue to lead on keeping children and families healthy and safe amid the pandemic, to grow the economy by investing in workers and small business, and to give every child a world-class education as they work to rebuild Minnesota stronger than it was before.

Walz enjoyed bipartisan success during his first legislative session, in 2019, despite a Legislature divided between a Republican-controlled Senate and a House with a Democratic majority. It wasn't always pretty, but a budget surplus helped him work with all sides to agree in the end on a balanced budget that didn't raise taxes or cut programs.

Then the pandemic hit in March 2020, and his relations soon frayed with Republicans who objected to his use of emergency executive powers to shut down businesses, schools and churches — and to mandate masks in public places — in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Then the streets of the Twin Cities erupted in May 2020 after Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Republicans attacked Walz for the slow response by law enforcement to the unrest that followed, which culminated in the burning of a police station before he sent in the National Guard to restore order.

Walz got little help from the November 2020 election. While Democrat Joe Biden won Minnesota by a comfortable margin, the Legislature remained divided between a narrowly Republican Senate and a House with an eroded Democratic majority. Fortunately for Walz, the state found itself flush with cash in the 2021 legislative session thanks to federal aid and a stronger-than-expected economy.

But bipartisan cooperation still isn't coming easy, even though Walz has relinquished his emergency powers. Talks over allocating $250 million in bonuses for frontline workers have been deadlocked since summer. His proposals to add drought aid for farmers and regulatory relief for strained health care facilities to the mix for a special session have failed to gain traction with Senate Republicans, who are still threatening to use their powers to fire Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The early conventional wisdom is that the 2022 election in Minnesota will come down to the suburbs and certain larger cities in greater Minnesota that have been trending Democratic in recent elections, just as it did in 2020. While midterm elections tend to favor the party that's out of power in the nation's capital, one plus for Walz is that no Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.

Among the more prominent GOP candidates, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, a family doctor, has become the early apparent frontrunner on a platform of skepticism about vaccines and pandemic restrictions.

“Tim Walz hasn't earned a 2nd Term,” Jensen tweeted after the governor's announcement.

Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and state Sen. Michelle Benson are both stressing public safety and their roles in opposing Walz at the Legislature.