Walz is attending a Michigan-Minnesota college football game before final prep for Tuesday's debate

The visit comes before the debate Tuesday between Walz and Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. After Saturday’s game, Walz will travel to northern Michigan for final debate prep before the faceoff, according to a source familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private preparations.

Trump was holding a rally Saturday in Wisconsin, and was expected to attend a college football game, too — the prime-time matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Harris campaign is launching a new ad during the game that needles Trump on the prospect of a second presidential debate. Harris has said she would; Trump has ruled it out.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been playing the role of Vance in Walz’s debate prep sessions, which so far have taken place at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, according to another person who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in November’s presidential election. While Harris has made multiple visits to Detroit since launching her campaign in July, Walz has focused his efforts on other areas of the state, including a recent trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city.

Walz has continued to engage with young voters on the campaign trail, including a recent visit to Michigan State University. In 2022, Michigan saw the highest youth voter turnout rate nationwide as Democrats made historic gains in the state. Energizing similar voters could be crucial for Harris' this year.

Following the vice presidential debate, Walz and Harris will campaign together on a bus tour through central Pennsylvania.

