Walmart's 1Q profit disappoints on higher costs but sales up

Sales at stores opened at least a year at Walmart's U.S. division rose 3%, below the fourth quarter pace of 5.6%. and the 9.2% jump in the third quarter. Online sales rose 1% in the fiscal first quarter as growth has slowed from the pandemic-infused sprees of early 2021. That's down from 8% growth in the third quarter.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, is among the first major retailers to report quarterly results and is considered a major barometer of spending given its size and the breadth of its customer base. And during periods of high inflation, Walmart typically benefits as Americans trade down to lower-priced stores.

Retailers, Walmart included, are also facing inflationary pressure with labor and shipping as supply chain backups hitting companies worldwide — and it doesn't look like the situation is getting dramatically better given COVID-19-lockdowns in China. Walmart is particularly sensitive to rising food prices because it's the largest seller in the U.S.

But Walmart has been trying to use its clout to muscle through some of the worst of the supply chain issues by chartering vessels for its goods. As for managing inflation, it said in February it's using years of expertise from monitoring surging prices in other parts of the world like Mexico and parts of South America where it does business.

