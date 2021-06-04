Walmart to again close its US stores on Thanksgiving Day

The nation's largest retailer and biggest private employer said Friday that it wants to give workers time off for all their “hard work and dedication" to the company. It follows the decision by Target Corp., which announced back in January it would be closing its stores again on the annual late-November turkey feast.

“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying ‘thank you' to our team," wrote Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., in a corporate blog.