Walmart to close 3 tech hubs, asks staff to return to office

“Our decision to be together more frequently anchors to Walmart’s fundamental belief that our people make the difference, our culture matters and we build stronger partnerships when we are physically together,” the company said.

Walmart is the largest employer in the country, with nearly 1.6 million workers in the U.S. Its technology teams employ 20,000 and grew rapidly during the pandemic.

In March of last year, the company, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced it would hire 5,000 more tech workers and add hubs in Atlanta and Toronto. It laid off 200 corporate staff in the summer after warning consumers had pulled back on discretionary purchases amid high inflation. Dunton said the cuts related to organizational changes.

The company said last month it would raise its hourly wages from $12 to $14, a move that will help it attract more front-line workers in a still-tight labor market.