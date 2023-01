Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

A probable cause affidavit in that case states Mosley told police he had issues with people at work and “lost control." A man who was one of those victims told police that before the attack that Mosley was “mad at him" because the man told Mosley he had no romantic interest in him, according to the affidavit.

After the May 2022 attack at the store, Mosley pleaded guilty to the battery charges, and the case was referred to Vanderburgh County’s mental health court, the county's prosecutor, Diana Moers, said Friday. Moers said Mosley had been complying with court-ordered mental health treatment.

Couch said her daughter has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head but described her daughter as “very strong. Strong-willed, strong-headed.” She said Cook was surrounded by the people who love her at an Indianapolis hospital but is frightened.

“My little girl, laying up here, wondering if she’s even going to wake up. She’s scared to go to sleep because she’s scared that she’s not going to wake up,” Couch said.

Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville police said Friday that the shooting victim was in stable condition after being taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. She said Saturday that police did not have an updated condition on the woman.

Walmart said in a statement on Saturday that the store has not reopened.

“The store remains closed while we provide support to our associates and determine next steps. An appropriate reopening date has yet to be finalized," the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant said.

Thursday's shooting occurred in Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents along the Ohio River, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

