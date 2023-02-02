Wall Street piles more onto big start to year as tech surges

That’s despite Powell saying on Wednesday that a couple more rate hikes will likely be appropriate to get inflation down to the Fed’s target. He also said he did not foresee any rate cuts in 2023 and again pledged to “stay the course until the job is done” on beating inflation.

“The market is saying the Fed may have its cake and eat it, too: inflation falling and growth not falling off a cliff so far,” said Ella Hoxha, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

She said the market seems to be putting a 75% probability on the Fed engineering a “soft landing” for the economy, where inflation can drop from its soaring heights without sending the economy into a painful recession.

“We would say at best it's 50%, potentially lower,” Hoxha said.

She said there's still a risk that the Fed will have to hold a tougher line on rates than markets expect if the U.S. labor market remains tight. That gives her pause as stock and bond prices rally so strongly around the world.

“It does feel like the market wants to pick pennies in front of a steamroller,” she said.

Thursday's rally stretched across the Atlantic, where markets rose after central banks for Europe and the United Kingdom also raised rates in their efforts to squelch inflation.

The European Central Bank raised its key rate by 0.50 percentage points and said another would arrive next month. The Bank of England also raised its key rate by half a percentage point and said it's seeing signs that inflation has turned the corner, though it also stressed it's too soon to declare victory over inflation.

European stocks rallied, with the German DAX returning 2.2%. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.8%.

Moves in Asia were more modest, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.5% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.2%.

On Wall Street, big jumps for several Big Tech stocks helped lift the market ahead of their earnings reports, which came after trading closed for the day. Amazon and Google's parent company, Alphabet, both jumped more than 7%, while Apple rose 3.7%.

Each tumbled back in afterhours trading, though, after releasing results seen as disappointing by investors. Because these stocks are among the biggest by value, their movements carry more sway on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

The next milepost for the market is Friday morning’s U.S. jobs report, which economists expect will show a slowdown in hiring. The job market has largely remained resilient even in the face of swift rate hikes by the Fed over the last year.

Big tech companies have announced high-profile layoffs recently, but a report on Thursday suggested job cuts are not that widespread. Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, and the number dropped to its lowest level since April.

Treasury yields were holding steady Thursday after falling in earlier days, an indication of expectations for an easier Fed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, fell to 3.40% from 3.42% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, held at 4.10%.

The S&P 500 rose 60.55 to 4,179.76, the Dow fell 39.02 to 34,053.94 and the Nasdaq shot up 384.50 to 12,200.82.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.