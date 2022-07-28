Stocks decline as GDP report raises fears of recession

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6%.

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute an informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.