Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction

U.S. crude oil prices jumped 1.4% after earlier rising more than 3% as energy markets remained volatile. European natural gas prices jumped after Germany withdrew a key document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

European stock markets, which have been particularly sensitive to developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, closed mostly lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.4%, to 33,596.61. The blue chip index had been down more than 700 points in the early going. The Nasdaq slid 166.55 points, or 1.2%, to 13,381.52.

Home Depot was the biggest weight on the Dow and the biggest decliner in the S&P 500. It slumped 8.9% as concerns over the home-improvement retailer's profit margins outweighed an otherwise solid quarterly financial report.

Technology stocks, which have an outsized impact on market indexes because of their pricey valuations, also weighed heavily on the S&P 500. Apple shed 1.8%.

Small company stocks fared worse than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index fell 29.16 points, or 1.5%, to 1,980.17.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93% from 1.92% late Friday. Stock and bond markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

The crisis in Ukraine is yet another concern for investors who have begun 2022 trying to determine how the economy will fare amid rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes. Companies face supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs as demand for goods outpaces supply. The Federal Reserve plans on raising interest rates to combat inflation, but Wall Street is uncertain about how the number of rate hikes and their frequency will impact the broader market and economy.

Investors also focused on the latest round of corporate report cards, especially from department stores. Shares in Macy's and Dillard's initially rose after reporting solid quarterly results, but ultimately shed their gains. Macy's fell 5% and Dillard's slid 4.4%.

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International fell 19.4% after reporting disappointing financial results.

Deal making also helped lift several stocks. Television station owner Tegna rose 7.1% following a report that it's being bought by Standard General. Book publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt rose 15% on news it's being bought by Veritas Capital.

____

Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the trading floor, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as tensions escalated in Ukraine over Russia's decision to send forces into that nation's eastern regions. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Allie Joseph

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Robert Charmak, left, works on the floor, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as tensions escalated in Ukraine over Russia's decision to send forces into that nation's eastern regions. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Allie Joseph

Caption In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Anthony Confusione works on the floor, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as tensions escalated in Ukraine over Russia's decision to send forces into that nation's eastern regions. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Allie Joseph