Stocks rally to records after grim jobs data uncercuts rates

Low rates have been a huge reason for the stock market's surge to records from its pandemic low in March 2020. One of the market's biggest fears in recent months has been that a supercharged economy could lead to higher, lasting inflation and force the Federal Reserve to pull back on its measures. The central bank has been holding short-term rates at a record low and buying $120 billion in bonds every month.

After Friday morning's jobs report, investors pared back bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon. Now they see just a 7% chance of an increase in the federal funds rate by the end of the year, down from the 15% probability they were seeing a month ago, according to CME Group.

Stocks that have benefited most from low rates, including high-growth tech companies, helped lead the market on Friday. Microsoft rose 1.4%, and Nvidia jumped 2.9% as the tech sector alone accounted for more than 40% of the S&P 500's morning gain.

Strong earnings reports also helped to boost the market, as companies continue to turn in blockbuster growth for the first three months of the year.

Expedia rose 8.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting a loss for the first quarter that wasn't as bad as Wall Street expected, and it had better revenue than forecast.

On the losing side were banks and other companies hurt by the drop in Treasury yields. Wells Fargo fell 1.2%, as financial stocks in the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%. Falling long-term interest rates limit the profits banks can earn from making loans.

The yield in the 10-year Treasury recovered after its initial tumble following the release of the jobs report, and it was at 1.54% in morning trading.

While the sharp slowdown in hiring could calm inflation fears, one measure in the jobs report also showed that wages rose more than economists expected last month.

In European stock markets, France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, while Germany's DAX returned 1.1%. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.7%.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai fell 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%.

China reported its trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to edge up nearly 0.1%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6%.

Japan has decided to extend its state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, which kicked in last month in some urban areas, with people asked to stay home and restaurants to close early. The emergency will continue through the end of the month, instead of ending May 11, officials said.

Worries are growing that Japan's medical system is being stretched thin, straining its ability to roll out vaccinations and treat rising numbers of infections. About 2% of the 126 million people in Japan have been inoculated so far. Opposition is growing against the Tokyo Olympics, set to open in July, with doubts growing whether the government can make good on its promise to have the elderly vaccinated by then.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.