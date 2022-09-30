Wall Street drifts at close of dismal week, month, quarter

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation showed prices rising even faster than economists expected last month, while spending by consumers rebounded.

Higher interest rates knock down one of the main levers that set prices for stocks. The other, meanwhile, looks to be increasingly under threat as the slowing economy, high interest rates, high inflation and the suddenly surging value of the U.S. dollar weigh on corporate profits.

Nike slumped 11.6% for one of Wall Street’s worst losses after its profitability weakened during the summer because it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. The amount of shoes and gear in Nike’s inventories swelled by 44% from a year earlier. The surge for the U.S. dollar against other currencies also hurt the company. Its worldwide revenue rose only 4%, instead of the 10% it would have if currency values had remained the same.

A long list of other worries are also hanging over markets, including increasing tensions between much of Europe and Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. A controversial plan to cut taxes by the U.K. government also sent bond markets globally spinning on fears it could make inflation even worse. Bond markets calmed a bit after the Bank of England mid-week pledged to buy however many U.K. government bonds are needed to bring yields back down.

Treasury yields eased a bit on Friday, letting off some of the pressure that's built on markets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.70% from 3.79% late Thursday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, sank to 4.15% from 4.19%.

Stocks elsewhere around the world were mixed after a report showed that inflation in the 19 countries that use Europe's euro currency spiked to a record and data from China said that factory activity weakened there.

Inflation in Germany, France and other euro zone countries accelerated to 10% in September from the previous month's 9.1%, the statistics agency Eurostat reported. That was the highest since record keeping for the euro began in 1997. French and German stocks rose roughly 0.6%, while stocks in London slipped 0.3%.

In Asia, stocks in Shanghai fell 0.6% after surveys of manufacturers showed factory production, new export orders and manufacturing employment declined in September. That was in line with expectations that a Chinese manufacturing boom would fade due to weak global demand.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.