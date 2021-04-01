Wall Street moves higher, pushing S&P 500 over 4,000 level

Tesla was also benefiting from news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan. Part of that plan includes installation of thousands of additional charging stations around the country to make electric car usage more accessible. Electric vehicle charger operators ChargePoint and Blink Charging were up 8% and 4%, respectively.

Investors also continue to monitor news about how well the U.S. economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, now that millions of vaccines are being administered daily to Americans as well as around the world. While investors are optimistic that things will recover soon, there's still a lot of economic pain to go around.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose to 719,000 last week from 658,000 the previous week. That figure was expected to decline.