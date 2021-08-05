Stocks rise following encouraging employment data, earnings

The labor market has lagged other areas of the economy during the recovery from the virus pandemic. Investors will get a more comprehensive picture on Friday when the Labor Department releases its July jobs report.

Investors are also weighing another batch of earnings reports. Underwear maker Hanesbrands jumped 9.1% after reporting solid second-quarter financial results. COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna rose 2.4% after also reporting strong results.

Several companies that benefitted from the shift in consumer habits during the height of the pandemic slipped after reporting disappointing results or forecasts. Online crafts marketplace Etsy fell 9.2% after giving investors a weak sales forecast as more people return to shopping in person and going out more for activities. Video-streaming service Roku shed 4.5% after active accounts and streaming hours fell short of analysts' forecasts during the second quarter.

Investors will watch Weber, the pioneering maker of grills and other outdoor cooking equipment, which makes its stock market debut later today.

Weber Inc. grills are displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

A woman stops to photograph a display of Weber Inc. grills outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company's IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew