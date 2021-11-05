Stocks up broadly on Wall Street after solid US jobs report

Technology stocks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending for services and goods made the biggest gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3%.

Online travel company Expedia jumped 12.4% and home-sharing company Airbnb rose 10.7% after reporting surprisingly good financial results. Those results sent an encouraging signal that the beleaguered travel sector is continuing its recovery as the virus pandemic subsides. Cruise line Carnival rose 7.2%, hotel operator Marriott International rose 2.3% and United Airlines rose 4.6%.

High-end exercise equipment maker Peloton, which thrived during the pandemic when people hunkered down at home, plunged 30.3% after cutting its sales forecast.

Health care stocks lagged the broader market, despite Pfizer's 7.7% jump following the release of encouraging study results show that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.49% from 1.52% late Thursday.