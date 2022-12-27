Stocks mostly lower, dragged down by airlines shares

China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, starting Jan. 8. They will still need a negative virus test within 48 hours of their departure and to wear masks on their flights.

But it was the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures that have severely limited travel to and from the world's No. 2 economy.

“With economic activity floundering, and multinationals questioning the viability of China as a sourcing location, policymakers have — as so many times in the past — adopted a very business-like approach," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Companies welcomed the move as an important step toward reviving slumping business activity.

China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out infections. It has dropped or eased rules on testing, quarantines and movement, trying to reverse an economic slump. But the shift has flooded hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients, and authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,096.57. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday, as were those in Australia.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up $1.50 to $80.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.07 to $79.56 before markets closed for the long Christmas weekend holiday.

Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae