Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

Meanwhile severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output.

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives for most of the country and more Americans get vaccinated. Further, President Joe Biden's administration started sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals last weekend.

Some investors fear the stimulus could translate into inflation down the road, however, which has caused investors to sell bonds. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down to 1.59% after rising above 1.60% last week. Bond prices fall as yields rise.

European shares were mostly higher despite news that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which was being used heavily in Europe and Asia, had reports blood clots after usage. The vaccine's usage is suspended in Europe.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.34 to $64.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 22 cents to $65.39 on Monday.

A currency trader talks with her colleague at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Asian shares mostly rose on Tuesday, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street, though worries over the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the region were weighing on sentiment. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Asian shares mostly rose on Tuesday, cheered by a rally to all-time highs on Wall Street, though worries over the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the region were weighing on sentiment. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon