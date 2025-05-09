Wall Street and other markets hold steady ahead of a highly anticipated US-China meeting on trade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 119 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite edged up by less than 0.1%. They finished the week with even more modest losses than the S&P 500.

The week's main event for financial markets is likely coming on Saturday. That's when high-level U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Switzerland for their first talks since Trump launched an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies. The fear among investors and economists is that a recession could hit if the United States doesn't reach trade deals that lower its tariffs by enough and quickly enough.

Trump on Friday floated the idea of bringing tariffs on Chinese imports down to 80% from their current 145% rate, but he said it'll be up to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will be in Switzerland. While 80% would indeed be a reduction, it would still be high, and Trump's posting on social media caused a brief jolt in financial markets. Futures for U.S. stocks sank immediately.

But markets quickly calmed as the wait continued for what U.S. and Chinese officials will say after their meeting.

Trump also talked up the potential for more trade deals that could be on the way with other countries, following his announcement the day before on an agreement with the United Kingdom.

“Many Trade Deals in the hopper, all good (GREAT!) ones!” he said on his Truth Social network.

In the meantime, the flow of earnings reports for the start of the year from companies is slowing but still moving the market.

Expedia sank 7.3% even though the travel website reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

The owner of Vrbo and Hotels.com said demand was weaker than it expected during the quarter, and it highlighted softer-than-expected demand in the United States, as well as a nearly 30% decline in bookings from Canada to its southern neighbor.

Other travel-related companies, including Hilton and Airbnb, have reported a similar softening in travel demand to the U.S. in their recent earnings reports.

Sweetgreen wilted by 16.2% after the salad seller reported a slightly larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The fast-casual restaurant chain also gave a forecast for revenue over the full year that fell just short of analysts’ estimates.

They helped work against a 28.1% rally for Lyft, which delivered a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company said it reached the highest weekly ridership levels in its history during the last week of March.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the chip giant known as TSMC, offered an encouraging report, saying its revenue in April leaped 48.1% from a year earlier. That sent its stock that trades in the United States up 0.7%.

Insulet jumped 20.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the medical device company reported stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, which sells tubeless insulin pump technology, also raised its forecast for an underlying revenue trend for the full year.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 4.03 points to 5,659.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.07 to 41,249.38, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.78 to 17,928.92.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose modestly in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

Stocks added 0.4% in Hong Kong but fell 0.3% in Shanghai after China reported that its exports rose at a faster-than-expected 8.1% annual pace in April. Exports to the United States dropped more than 20%, however, as Trump's steep tariff increases took effect. China is the world's biggest exporter.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.38% from 4.37% late Thursday.

AP Writers Jiang Junzhe and Matt Ott contributed.

