Wall Street adds to its records; energy stocks lead the way

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up to 1.46% from 1.45% the day before.

Oil prices jumped ahead of a meeting of OPEC, the group of oil-producing countries. OPEC members are considering whether to increase production as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Oil prices along with other raw materials have risen steadily this year as demand has increased. Oil was up 2.6% Thursday morning and is up 55% so far this year.

Higher oil prices translated into higher energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum was up nearly 5%, ConocoPhillips was up 3.5% and Marathon Oil was up 2.3%. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the biggest winner in the first half with a gain of over 40%.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Asian shares are mostly lower as investors await a much watched U.S. jobs for indications of how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 1, 2021.Asian shares are mostly lower as investors await a much watched U.S. jobs for indications of how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Asian shares are mostly lower as investors await a much watched U.S. jobs for indications of how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon