Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen

A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project has collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others

24 minutes ago
MILAN (AP) — A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported Tuesday.

The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old woman, news agency ANSA reported. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom are in intensive care.

The cause was under investigation. Authorities evacuated the building where the collapse occurred and blocked the use of the pedestrian walkways in other sections of the so-called “Blue Sail” housing block.

The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962-75, has been slated for 18 million euros ($19.5 million) in renovations. Four others have been demolished and two more are scheduled for demolition.

