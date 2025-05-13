Walker, Svechnikov score late as Hurricanes push Capitals to brink of elimination in 5-2 win

Svechnikov followed with his seventh postseason goal shortly after the Capitals pulled Thompson, the capper on a night when Carolina twice led by two goals but had to hold on in a tense finish down the stretch.

Hall, Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes, while Frederik Andersen carried a shutout into the third before finishing with 19 saves.

Just as importantly, the Hurricanes twice responded as the Capitals inched within a goal in the third. Hall's score on a 1-on-1 chance came less than three minutes after Jakob Chychrun had brought the Capitals to within 2-1, while Walker's score came about 4 1/2 minutes after Ovechkin's goal.

Ovechkin's blast got the NHL's career goals leader on the scoresheet for the first time in the series. Thompson finished with 32 saves.

The series shifts back to Washington for Game 5 on Thursday, with the Eastern Conference's top seed working to stave off elimination and the Hurricanes aiming for a second trip to the conference final in three seasons.

