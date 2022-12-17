Walker leads No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia, 69-61

Virginia scored the first nine points and led 15-7 before going cold. The Cougars outscored them 17-4 over more than 10 minutes to lead 26-19. Houston led 30-26 at halftime.

RARITY

The Cavaliers are the highest-ranked team Houston has faced during the regular season since it met No. 1 Memphis on Feb. 13, 2008.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars arrived with one player, Sasser, scoring in double figures but had five do it against the Cavaliers. Jamal Shead scored 11 and J'Wan Roberts had 10.

Virginia: The Cavaliers got guard Reece Beekman back after he suffered a hamstring injury in their previous game. Beekman was effective defensively but did not demonstrate the explosive power driving to the basket that typifies his offensive game.

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home to face McNeese on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers go on the road to face Miami on Tuesday night.

