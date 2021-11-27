Wake Forest signs Clawson to long-term contract extension

The school announced the deal Friday night, a day before Wake Forest plays at Boston College to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division title and a trip to the league championship game. The private university didn't release specific terms or deal length to keep Clawson, who had been discussed as a possible candidate for open jobs around the country.

In a statement, Clawson said athletics director John Currie had approached him about an extension earlier in the fall, as well as “furthering the long-term investment in our program and staff.”