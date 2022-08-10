Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely with medical issue

Clawson said Hartman had a medical procedure Tuesday to deal with “just one of those things that could happen to any one of us.” Hartman was also present at practice, with Clawson saying the quarterback “just wanted those guys to see him and know that he was OK.”

The fifth-year junior was one of the top passers in the Bowl Subdivision ranks last year and helped the Demon Deacons reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game while tying a program record with 11 wins.

In a statement, Hartman called Tuesday “a frustrating day.”

“I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches,” he said.

Hartman ranked 11th in the FBS ranks in passing yardage (302.0 per game) and tied for fifth with 39 touchdowns last season at the helm of the nation’s No. 4 scoring attack (41.0). That helped Wake Forest crack the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll last season and win the ACC's Atlantic Division title.

The Demon Deacons are considered among the top contenders for the ACC title this season behind preseason favorite Clemson.

Clawson said third-year freshman Mitch Griffis got most of the first-team quarterback reps Wednesday, followed by fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern. Wake Forest opens the season in three weeks, hosting VMI on Sept. 1.

