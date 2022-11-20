'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles

Weinstein's attorneys earlier argued that his Los Angeles trial should have been postponed because of the release of "She Said." A judge ruled against it. Weinstein is being tried for the alleged rape of two women and sexually assaulting two others. On Thursday, prosecutors rested their case after nearly four weeks of testimony from 44 witnesses.

The weekend's biggest surprise came from a crowdfunded streaming series about the life of Jesus. The first two episodes of the third season of "The Chosen," distributed by Fathom Events, collected $8.2 million in 2,009 theaters. Fathom Events is owned by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, and specializes in alternative programming in brief theatrical runs. In "The Chosen," Fathom found a sizable audience in the religious series. Fathom last year also distributed "Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers," which, with $13 million, ranks as the distributor's biggest hit.

Luca Guadagnino's "Bones and All," starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as young cannibals, debuted in five theaters before expanding nationwide on Wednesday. The acclaimed MGM release opened with $120,000, giving it a $23,983 per-screen average. Also launching in five New York and Los Angeles locations was Elegance Bratton's autobiographical drama, "The Inspection," about his enlisting in the Marines during the "Don't ask, don't tell" era. The A24 release landed a per-screen average of $13,188.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," $67.3 million.

2. “The Menu,” $9 million.

3. “The Chosen,” $8.2 million.

4. “Black Adam,” $4.5 million.

5. “Ticket to Paradise,” $3.2 million.

6. “She Said,” $2.3 million.

7. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” $1.9 million.

8. “Smile,” $1.2 million.

9. “Drishyam 2,” $1 million.

10. “Prey for the Devil,” $935,000.

