'Wagatha Christie' libel lawyer says evidence was destroyed

Vardy denied the claims and is suing for libel, despite judges calling for the women to settle the case. The trial, which was on its sixth and final day at London's Royal Courts of Justice, has reportedly cost millions of pounds.

Wrapping up his arguments, Rooney's lawyer David Sherbourne accused Vardy of deliberately deleting phone messages to “cover up incriminating evidence." The lawyer also alleged that Vardy had a “consistent practice of secretly leaking information to the press.”

Vardy's lawyer rejected the claims, saying Rooney had failed to produce any evidence to support the accusations. He said his client suffered “public abuse and ridicule on a massive scale” as a result of Rooney's claims about her, and that she is entitled to substantial libel damages.

The judge said she would reserve her ruling until a later date.

Caption Rebekah Vardy departs the High Court in London, Thursday, May 19, 2022. A trial involving a social media dispute between two soccer spouses has opened in London. Rebekah Vardy sued for libel after Coleen Rooney accused her of sharing her private social media posts with The Sun newspaper. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Caption Rebekah Vardy departs the High Court in London, Thursday, May 19, 2022. A trial involving a social media dispute between two soccer spouses has opened in London. Rebekah Vardy sued for libel after Coleen Rooney accused her of sharing her private social media posts with The Sun newspaper. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Rebekah Vardy departs the High Court in London, Thursday, May 19, 2022. A trial involving a social media dispute between two soccer spouses has opened in London. Rebekah Vardy sued for libel after Coleen Rooney accused her of sharing her private social media posts with The Sun newspaper. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Caption Rebekah Vardy departs the High Court in London, Thursday, May 19, 2022. A trial involving a social media dispute between two soccer spouses has opened in London. Rebekah Vardy sued for libel after Coleen Rooney accused her of sharing her private social media posts with The Sun newspaper. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant