WADA says Russia found 'no fault' in Valieva doping case

“Based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the Agency is concerned by the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate,” WADA said.

The Russian agency has not published the verdict. It has previously said it would not publish any findings related to the case because Valieva was only 15 at the time she tested positive.

Depending on the eventual result of any appeal, the case could result in the United States being upgraded from silver to gold in the team event.

CAS typically takes months to process cases. A previous CAS panel of judges allowed Valieva to compete in the women’s individual event at the Beijing Games even under suspicion of doping, in part because of her age. She placed fourth in the women's competition as another Russian, Anna Shcherbakova, won the gold.

