VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls

First-quarter sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in China jumped 75.6% over a year earlier, when the ruling Communist Party closed factories and dealerships to fight the virus, according to an industry group, the China Association of Auto Manufacturers. By contrast, Edmunds.com Inc. forecast quarterly U.S. sales would rise 8.9% over a year ago but would be off 8.6% from the final quarter of 2020.

Sales of electric vehicles in China, the biggest market for that technology, nearly tripled in the first three months of 2021 over a year earlier to 515,000 units, according to CAAC.

Nissan Motor Co. planned to unveil its X-Trail crossover for the China market and its e-POWER electrified power train.

Women wearing masks wait near an advertisement ahead of the Auto Shanghai 2021 show in Shanghai on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Automakers from around the world are showcasing their latest products this week in the world's biggest market for auto vehicles. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

