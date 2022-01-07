Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry

A winter storm that dropped 6 inches of snow Thursday in Nashville sent the Titans indoors for practice the past two days. Vrabel said practicing indoors wouldn't affect the decision of activating Henry.

“You are still able to do stuff that he would normally do in practice if we were outside,” Vrabel said.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry has been out nine weeks counting the Titans’ bye Dec. 5. Henry is averaging a league-high 117.1 yards a game. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns rushing.

Henry has 461 yards rushing with five TDs combined in his past two games in Houston.

Notes: The Titans declared a pair of defensive linemen out for the game in Houston. Teair Tart (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday, while Naquan Jones (knee) has not practiced all week.

