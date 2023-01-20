VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

More long-distance power lines also allows for the broader use of renewables even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing in a particular location and helps a renewable-heavy grid withstand the vagaries of weather patterns.

“This is an example of what we want to see happening all across the country,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who appeared with Harris alongside Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

Biden has set a goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. A climate bill enacted last year includes $3 billion for new transmission lines, and Granholm said the administration is working to speed up approvals.

California has its ambitious climate goals, including a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. The implementation of the plan hinges on the state's ability to transition away from fossil fuels and rely more on renewable resources for energy.

