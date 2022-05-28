VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right

“It is a sin that this young depraved man, not a boy, went and killed Ruth Whitfield and the ‘Buffalo 10,’” Crump said, referring to the victims.

Whitfield had been inside the supermarket after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron began the deadly onslaught.

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited a memorial outside the Tops Friendly Market after the funeral. The vice president laid flowers, and the pair paused to pray for several minutes.

Caption A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption A mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Mourners participate in a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Mourners participate in a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton reacts as he invites Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton reacts as he invites Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton during a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Seated with Harris are her husband Doug Emhoff, second from left, and Whitfield's daughter Angela Crawley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Seated with Harris are her husband Doug Emhoff, second from left, and Whitfield's daughter Angela Crawley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Robin Harris, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a memorial service for Whitfield at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sitting with Harris are Whitfield's daughters Angela Crawley, top left, and Robin Harris. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Sitting with Harris are Whitfield's daughters Angela Crawley, top left, and Robin Harris. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives for a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton arrives for a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Mourners comfort Angela Crawley, seated at bottom left, and Robin Harris, daughters of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, before a memorial service at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff step off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff step off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Harris is attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Mourners embrace before a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Mourners embrace before a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in attendance, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims, Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for one of the victims, Ruth Whitfield, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky