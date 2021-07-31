Votto homers in 7th straight game, one shy of MLB record

Votto hit a 2-0 pitch from New York Mets reliever Drew Smith over the center-field fence at Citi Field to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Votto, serenaded with chants of “Over-rated!” earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout.