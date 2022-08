Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees

The Republicans vying for the nomination in Wisconsin are state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, businessman Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, who hosts a political podcast.

On the Democratic side, longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette faces challenger Alexia Sabor, who is the chair of the Dane County Democratic Party Executive Board. La Follette, 81, was first elected to the position in 1974.

La Follette has said he decided to run again to stop Republicans from meddling with elections, citing Trump's call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, after the 2020 election asking him to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state.

This year, races for secretary of state have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of the 2020 election, when voting systems and processes came under attack by Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting systems occurring in the 2020 election.

In Minnesota, the leading Republican candidate has called the 2020 election “rigged” and has faced criticism for a video attacking three prominent Jewish Democrats, including the current secretary of state, Democrat Steve Simon, who is seeking reelection.

Kim Crockett has also called the 2020 election a “train wreck” and accused state election officials of using the pandemic as “cover to change how we vote, but also how the vote is counted.”

In their respective primaries, Crockett and Simon face lesser-known opponents — Republican Erik van Mechelen and Steve Carlson, a perennial candidate running as a Democrat.

Races in Connecticut and Vermont are noteworthy because it’s the first time in more than a decade that the seats have been open. Both longtime Democratic secretaries of state opted not to seek reelection this year.

Connecticut GOP candidate Dominic Rapini, who is a former board chairman of a group called Fight Voter Fraud Inc., has called for tightening ID requirements and cleaning the state’s voter rolls. Rapini faces state Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Darien, who has also called for tighter voter ID rules and cleaning voter lists.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk, who won the party’s endorsement at the state convention this spring, faces Maritza Bond, health director for the city of New Haven.

In Vermont, the Democratic primary has drawn the most interest. The candidates are Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters, state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum.

A perennial candidate for office, H. Brooke Paige, is the lone person running in the GOP primary. He also appears on the ballot for three other statewide offices.

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin; Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; and Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vermont, contributed to this report.

FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks to reporters after a hearing on April 1, 2011, in Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. La Follette has said he decided to run again to stop Republicans from meddling with elections, citing Trump's call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, after the 2020 election asking him to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, speaks during debate in a meeting of the Joint Finance Committee at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., May 29, 2015. The leading fundraiser among the GOP secretary of state candidates is state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who has reported about $94,000 in contributions. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)