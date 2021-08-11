Polish government fails to pass bill limiting media freedom

Some opposition lawmakers, who believe the ruling party is dismantling democracy, also expressed hope that it has lost its narrow majority in parliament needed to pass laws.

The development in parliament followed two days of political upheaval that saw the prime minister on Tuesday fire a deputy prime minister who opposed the media bill. That minister, Jaroslaw Gowin, heads a small coalition partner with 13 seats in the 460-seat lower house that formally left the ruling coalition on Wednesday.

There was a battle to the end for every single vote to pass it, as Law and Justice sought to win over some members of Gowin's party. The government spokesman shortly before the vote said he was confident that the ruling party had the votes to pass it. In the end some right-wing opposition lawmakers who appeared ready to support the law backed out.

The media bill has been viewed as a crucial test for the survival of independent news outlets in the former communist nation, coming six years into the rule of a populist government that has chipped away at media and judicial independence.

It is not immediately clear if the ruling right-wing party, Law and Justice, will still eventually find a way to get the votes to pass the law.

Aside from the legislation, the state broadcasting authority has for more than a year refused to extend TVN24's broadcasting license, which expires in late September.

Protests against the media amendment were held in dozens of cities and towns in Poland on Tuesday. Speakers voiced their fear that eliminating TVN as an independent voice would bring back a level of censorship that many Poles still remember from communism.

Caption People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a coalition partner announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, amid a rift over a bill which the junior partner party views as an attack on media freedom.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 25, 2021, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists at the European Council building in Brussels. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after coalition partner Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, over a bill viewed as an attack on media freedom. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FILE) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

