Volvo plans $2.9B IPO to fund electric vehicle ambitions

“All of that costs a lot of money. So that’s why we are now doing a primary issue of new shares to secure equity for that transformation next year."

Most of Volvo’s current lineup is made up of plug-in hybrid and so-called mild hybrid models. Battery electric vehicles account for only a small fraction of the total sold.

Volvo is based in Goteborg, Sweden, but has been owned since 2010 by Geely, one of China's biggest independent automakers, which bought it from Ford for about $1.8 billion.

The company is moving ahead with the share sale even as a shortage of semiconductors has crimped global auto production.

The shortages will likely persist to at least the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Bjorn Annwall said. But because the crunch is being felt across the car industry, automakers can get away with selling pricier models or offering fewer rebates for fatter profit margins, which more than makes up for lower sales.

"From a financial perspective, this shortage of semiconductors is not such a big issue," Annwall said. “Of course, some customers have to wait longer than we’d like to get the cars delivered. And so it’s a problem. But it’s a problem we have now learned to live within and we don’t see an improvement extremely short term.”

Volvo's sales tumbled in September, falling 30% to 47,223 from the year before, according to monthly sales figures released Monday. Annwall said the problem was less to do with chip supplies and more because of COVID-19 lockdowns in Southeast Asia that temporarily shut its suppliers' factories, leading to general component shortages.