Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros

Under the maximum price, the total reaped by the sale of both preferred and ordinary shares would be 19.5 billion euros, 49% of which would be paid out as a dividend to shareholders while the rest would be available for the company's investment objectives.

Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles and says future profits will increasingly come from investments in electric cars, software and services as traditional internal combustion cars take a smaller share of the market.

The automaker says the deal will give Porsche more “entrepreneurial autonomy” but that it will continue to fully include Porsche in its financial statements. VW added that existing industrial cooperation between Volkswagen and Porsche would be “comprehensively continued.”