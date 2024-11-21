Volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupts for the 7th time in a year

“In the big picture, this is a bit smaller than the last eruption and the eruption that occurred in May,” said Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, a professor of geophysics who flew over the eruption with the Civil Protection agency to monitor the eruption and who was speaking with national broadcaster RUV.

While the eruption poses no threat to air travel, authorities warned of gas emissions across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavík.

The repeated volcanic eruptions close to Grindavík, a town of 3,800 people about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, have damaged infrastructure and property and forced many residents to relocate to guarantee their safety.

“Grindavík is not in danger as it looks and it is unlikely that this crack will get any longer, although nothing can be ruled out,” Magnús Tumi said.

Around 50 houses were quickly evacuated after the Civil Protection agency issued the alert, along with guests at the famous Blue Lagoon resort, according to RUV.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted trans-Atlantic air travel for months.

Keyton reported from Berlin.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

