Voice of Disney's 'Sebastian the Crab' dies at age 72

Moving to New York City in 1968 to try his hand on the stage, Wright ultimately landed roles in more than 18 Broadway productions, replacing Ben Vereen in “Pippin” and becoming an original cast member of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He was twice nominated for Tony awards: in 1984 for “The Tap Dance Kid,” and in 1998 as the original “Mufasa” in “The Lion King.”

There were movie roles as well — Wright played jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie to Forest Whittaker’s Charlie “Bird” Parker in the Clint Eastwood film, and he frequently showed up on the small screen: In the 1970s, Wright portrayed the purple grape in an iconic series of Fruit of the Loom underwear commercials.

In 1984, Wright co-founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a performing arts school in Walden, New York. On its Facebook page, the organization announced the creation of a scholarship in Wright's memory, saying it was “overwhelmed with the love being sent our way.”

But it was in 1989 that Wright received a role that would introduce him — or at least his voice — to new generations: that of “Sebastian the Crab” in Disney's “The Little Mermaid.” Wright was awarded a best original song Grammy for “Under the Sea,” which also achieved double platinum status.

“As a kid, I was fascinated with ‘The Little Mermaid’ and more so now after learning that Mr. Wright was the voice that brought so much joy into our lives," said Davion Petty, S.C. State's alumni relations director.

A family service was held for Wright on Thursday. A memorial visitation was planned for Friday in Walden, New York.

___

This story has been corrected. Wright was 72, not 74.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.