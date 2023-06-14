Vodafone, Three to merge UK mobile phone operations to capitalize on 5G rollout

The tie-up of Vodafone U.K. and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, will create Britain's biggest mobile phone player, with a market value of around 15 billion pounds ($18.75 billion). Vodafone will account for 51% of the merged firm, with CK Hutchison owning the rest.

The groups said the merger will help them compete with their rivals on 5G technology. Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle described the deal as a “game-changer” for the company's home market.