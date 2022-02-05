VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often

But VMI, which received $21.6 million in state funding for the 2021-2022 academic year, reported Friday that it will continue to allow student prosecutors to win cases with non-unanimous verdicts. One concession the school did make was that student juries will expand in size and guilty verdicts will require nine out of 11 jury votes instead of five of seven votes.

Another change would allow cadets to use pro bono attorneys during their trials. VMI used to allow lawyers to represent cadets during the proceedings, but stopped about a decade ago because of complaints that the professional litigators prosecuted the system itself and that only affluent students could afford them.

Now, VMI will draw up a list of pro bono lawyers willing to work with cadet defendants and their “defense advocates” — typically VMI faculty or staff members — before and during trials. But the attorneys will be allowed only to observe and consult their client or their defense advocate during the hearing, not argue the case themselves.

All of the new honor court changes will go into effect in August 2022, at the beginning of the next academic year.

The college also said it will begin retaining “key demographic data” to “monitor the fairness of the system.” VMI’s chief diversity officer, Jamica Love, will help “facilitate annual reviews” of the honor system, the report said.

A state-sanctioned report released last year said VMI has tolerated and failed to address institutional racism and sexism and must be held accountable for making changes. The 145-page report compiled by an independent law firm at the request of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said “racial slurs and jokes are not uncommon” and “contribute to an atmosphere of hostility toward minorities.”