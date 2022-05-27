Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3

After striking out four times Wednesday, Trout went hitless in back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Toronto hit the ball hard early and often against Ohtani, who beat the Blue Jays last summer in his only previous mound meeting. Ohtani's fastball spin rate was down to 2,129 RPM after he averaged 2,429 coming in, and Toronto put nine balls in play with exit velocities over 93 mph. The Blue Jays got six hits against him.

Springer opened with an eight-pitch at-bat against Ohtani culminating in his 48th leadoff homer, tying Ian Kinsler for the fourth-most in baseball history. The homer also was the former Astros slugger's 17th in his last 33 games against the Halos.

The Blue Jays’ three-run third was only the third multi-run inning allowed this season by Ohtani. After Lourdes Gurriel walked, advanced on Springer's single and scored on Espinal's single. Bichette drove them both home.

Ohtani retired seven straight Blue Jays before Guerrero's homer — his second in two games after a 15-game homerless drought comprising most of May.

BIG SNAG

Ohtani got help in the fourth from left fielder Brandon Marsh, who sprinted to make a nifty leaping catch of Jansen's line drive to the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cavan Biggio struck out three times, walked and played first base after returning from Triple-A Buffalo before the game. He had been away from the Jays since late April after testing positive for COVID-19.

Angels: Slugging OF Taylor Ward flied out as a pinch-hitter for Ohtani in the eighth for his first appearance since running into the wall last Friday. Ward won't play in the outfield until at least the weekend. ... Juan Lagares came up to provide Los Angeles with a fourth outfielder in Ward's absence, and reliever Mike Mayers was designated for assignment to make room. Mayers was a bullpen stalwart for the Halos in 2020 and 2021, but he capped his rough start to this season Wednesday by giving up five hits — his most in any appearance since his rookie season in 2016.

UP NEXT

Rising star Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62 ERA) pitches on the one-year anniversary of his major league debut for the Blue Jays. He faces Halos rookie Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61), whose first two big league starts were both solid.

