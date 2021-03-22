Vivian Gornick, 7 others win Windham-Campbell Prizes

Other winners include the Dutch author-translator Kate Briggs, the Canadian-based poet and novelist Dionne Brand, U.S. poet Natalie Scenters-Zapico, Canadian-based poet Canisia Lubrin and dramatist Nathan Alan Davis.

The awards, administered through Yale University, were announced Monday. They were established in 2013. Previous winners include Teju Cole, James Salter and Suzan-Lori Parks.