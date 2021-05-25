Virus positives play role in first round of NHL playoffs

The four North Division playoff teams are currently unable to get there because of Canada's plan to delay second vaccine doses. That division is down to three after Winnipeg swept Edmonton.

The NHL last week investigated testing irregularities that led to multiple false positives for the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights and found it to be a laboratory error. Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said his team had nine false positives in one day.

After 51 regular-season games were postponed, none have had to be pushed back so far in the playoffs. The only potential scare was Game 2 between Colorado and St. Louis, which went ahead after a league investigation.

“You are always worried about false positives, but that’s been a concern all year long and doesn’t really relate to vaccinated status,” Daly said in an email. “I would imagine the concern has decreased significantly in a more vaccinated environment.”

Since the playoffs began May 15, only the Blues and Capitals had players on the COVID-19 protocol list — Perron, Walker, Walman, Kuznetsov and Samsonov.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports