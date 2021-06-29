Virus outbreak in Fiji batters economy, tests health system

“Business-wise, it’s very bad,” said George Bernard, who owns a business servicing fire extinguishers. He fears life will never be the same. “I’m just trying to survive,” he said.

A vaccination campaign is in full swing but has been hindered by misinformation that vaccines are unsafe or even evil. So far, about 29% of the population of just under 1 million have gotten their first dose, while 2% have been fully vaccinated.

Bernard, who has heard some of the rumors, said he is in no rush to get vaccinated. “Sometimes, I have second thoughts,” he said.

Nazia Hussain has been selling vegetables from her roadside stall, and she uses some of the profit to help her family members who lost their jobs at supermarkets and stores in the capital, Suva.

“I have been doing this so I can save some money to do some shopping for my family,” she said. But business had been slow, and people had little money to spend.

Hussain said she’d believed the vaccine was a good thing and had taken the jab herself.

Fiji’s government has delivered nearly 40,000 packages of food rations to people who have been isolating at home or are in targeted lockdown areas. It has also allowed people to spend money early from their retirement savings.

A new program starting next month offers people who have lost their jobs and have access to rural land about $200 worth of tools, planting materials and cash.

“Applicant must be an aspiring crop farmer with an intention to take on full-time farming as a core activity,” the program states.

During the current outbreak, 15 people have died and nearly 7% of those being tested are testing positive, indicating the virus is continuing to spread. Australia and New Zealand have sent vaccines, money and medical teams to help Fiji’s overburdened health system.

Fiji’s government has directed people in some areas, including Suva, to stay home and only go out for essential purposes. It has also imposed a nighttime curfew.

James Fong, the country’s permanent secretary for health, told reporters that a complete, nationwide lockdown would spark a socio-economic catastrophe in Fiji.

But many worry that will happen anyway if the outbreak isn’t brought under control.

“Our numbers are going through the roof now. We must unite against this virus,” wrote Fred Wesley, the editor-in-chief of the Fiji Times. “Together Fiji! United we must stand!”

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

A family sells produce in front of their home in Suva, Fiji, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Mosese Soro, left, had to give up his business buying and selling fish because it can't operate while Fiji's borders are closed due to COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

George Bernard, who owns a small business servicing fire extinguishers, walks in Suva, Fiji, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Bernard said that his customer base has decreased dramatically during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

A mask wearing customer waits in a store in Suva, Fiji, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

A picnic spot in front of the prime minister's residence is closed off to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic in Suva, Fiji, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

A outdoor exercise area is seen fenced off and closed in Suva, Fiji, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

A store with a sign saying only one customer at a time in Suva, Fiji, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres-Bennett)

Albert Park, a popular spot for rugby, is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in Suva, Fiji, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aileen Torres)